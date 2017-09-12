U.S. national debt tops $20T

The total value of the U.S. national debt surpassed the $20T mark on Friday for the first time in the history of the nation.

The problem isn't likely to get better anytime soon. The 2017 fiscal year budget ends Sept. 30, and is slated to add another $700B deficit.

U.S. debt also exceeds GDP, which was estimated to be roughly $19.23T in the second quarter of 2017.

