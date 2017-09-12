Irma still disrupting food industry

Nearly half of Florida is in the dark, with more than 7.4M homes and businesses without power following Hurricane Irma.

The storm, currently south of Atlanta, has been downgraded to a tropical depression, but it's still disrupting the U.S. food industry.

Besides whipping orange trees in the Sunshine State, Irma has prompted Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSM) to shut its meat plants in the region, and the Port of Savannah, which exports almost a third of all U.S. poultry, will remain closed for today.