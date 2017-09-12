TrendForce: Global iPhone production volume will grow 5.6% this year

Global production volume Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhones will total around 227.5M units this year, up 5.6% on the year, according to TrendForce.

The AMOLED display expected on the iPhone X will drive the AMOLED market to the point that 43% of smartphones will have the displays by 2020.

TrendForce predicts the global 3D sensing module market will reach $1.5B this year and will grow at a CAGR of 209% to reach $14B within three years.

Total global smartphone production volume will increase 4.8% in 2017 to 1.4B units.

Apple will debut its new iPhones at a launch event today.