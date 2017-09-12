Goodyear moves forward with automated tire facility

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NYSE:GT) says it plans to advance its connected-business model through a new facility in Luxembourg that utilizes an innovative production process.

The company says the proprietary process features highly-automated, interconnected workstations that uses additive manufacturing technologies to produce premium tires in small-batch quantities on-demand for replacement and original equipment customers.

"Mercury addresses the increasing complexity in the tire industry as the number of vehicle models and options available to consumers continues to proliferate," says CEO Richard Kramer.

The new facility is expected to begin production in 2019.

