Forward View sees upside for American Outdoor Brands

Forward View lifts its rating on American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) to a Buy rating from Hold on its take that shares were oversold after the gun seller lowered guidance. A price target of $20 is set (50.3% upside potential).

"We continue to believe AOBC is a strong company in a weak market and there are some positives. As the price is down to a 30 month low, we don’t see how it can fall much further as long as any type of recovery appears imminent," writes Forward View in its note to investors.

"We are also convinced the stock has almost reached its floor unless firearm sales continue to crater, and we feel an uptick will come by the end of the year. But make no mistake; this is a timid buy, as it may take a year or so to see our target price."