Semiconductor revenue totals $101.4B in Q2, AMD and Nvidia lead growths

Semiconductor industry revenue reached $101.4B in Q2, up 6.1% on the year, according to IHS Markit research via Digitimes. The quarter marked the industry’s highest growth in three years.

The memory chip market was up 10.7% to $30.2B with DRAM up 14% and NOR flash memory up 12.3%.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) led the industry in revenue growth with revenue up 24.7% and 14.6%, respectively, on the previous quarter.

AMD shares are up 0.96% premarket.

Nvidia shares are up 0.53% premarket.

Previously: Jefferies expects cryptocurrency demand to continue for Nvidia, AMD (Sept. 11)