Wayfair (NYSE:W) prices a $375M convetible senior notes issue due in 2022 at 0.375%.

The note offering was upsized from the previously announced offering of $300M.

The sale of the notes is expected to close on September 15.

The company advises that in connection with the pricing of the notes it entered into privately negotiated capped call transactions with some purchasers in an action that could reduce the potential dilution with respect to Wayfair's class A common stock.

Source: Press Release