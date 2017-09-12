Sage Therapeutics' lead product candidate flunks late-stage SRSE study; shares down 25% premarket

Thinly traded Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) slumps 25% premarket on increased volume in response to is announcement that a Phase 3 clinical trial, STATUS, assessing lead product candidate SAGE-547 (brexanolone) in patients with super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE) failed to achieve its primary endpoint. Specifically, brexanolone did not perform much better than placebo in successfully weaning SRSE patients off third-line agents and resolving SRSE (43.9% vs. 42.4%; p=0.8775).

The secondary endpoints were also missed.

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.