Semiconductor equipment billings up 35% in Q2

Global billings for semiconductor manufacturing equipment hit $14.1B in Q2, up 35% on the prior year’s quarter, according to SEMI research via Digitimes.

Regionally, Korea had the largest sequential growth with billings up 36% to $4.79B. Taiwan came second in terms of billings with $2.76B but that figure was down 21% sequentially. China grew 25% to $2.51B and Japan was up 24% to $1.55B. Billings in the US and Europe both decreased on the quarter to $1.23B (-3%) and $660M (-29%), respectively.

