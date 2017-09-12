Shire's SHP607 Fast Track'd in U.S. for preventing chronic lung disease in extremely premature infants

The FDA designates Shire plc's (NASDAQ:SHPG) Phase 2-stage SHP607 for Fast Track review for preventing chronic lung disease in extremely premature infants.

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interactions with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.

SHP607 is a recombinant version of the naturally occurring protein complex of insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) and its most abundant binding protein, IGF binding protein-3. IGF-1 plays a key role in the development of the fetus in utero.