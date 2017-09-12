Bunge acquires 70% ownership stake in Loders

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) announces that it acquired a 70% ownership interest in IOI Loders Croklaan from IOI Corporation Berhad for $946M.

Loders is an established leader in the semi-specialty and specialty B2B oils market, with a portfolio of palm and tropical oil-derived products. Loders reported FY16 revenue of $1.6B.

The company says the transaction expands Bunge's value-added capabilities, reach and scale across core geographies to establish Bunge as a global leader in B2B oil solutions.

"This is a compelling transaction for Bunge. It delivers on our stated objective to expand our value-added business by accelerating our growth in B2B semi-specialty and specialty oils," points out CEO Soren Schroder.

Bunge expects Loders will generate $105M of EBITDA in 2018 on a stand-alone basis, in addition the transaction is expected to result in $15M in cost synergies in year one.

BG -0.85% premarket to $75.11.

Source: Press Release