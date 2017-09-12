Jamba Juice and Dallas Stars announces multi-year partnership

Jamba Juice (NASDAQ:JMBA) CEO Dave Pace announced a three-year partnership with Dallas Stars, beginning with the 2017-18 NHL season.

The agreement includes development plans to open Jamba stores within select Dr Pepper StarCenters, the first of which will debut at Dr Pepper StarCenter Frisco this October.

“The Dallas Stars organization takes pride in cultivating mutually beneficial partnerships with North Texas-based companies like Jamba Juice,” Lites said. “We are honored to be the company’s first partnership with a professional sports franchise in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Jamba shares our passion for giving back to the community in meaningful ways that impact the lives of many individuals.”

“By partnering with the Stars—a deeply respected hometown brand—we’re able to share the fit and fun lifestyle that’s at the heart of both organizations, and amplify our impact in the community,” Pace said. “We look forward to opening Jamba in Dr Pepper StarCenter Frisco, and sharing our hand-crafted blends with Stars fans.”

Press Release