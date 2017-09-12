FDA designates Aethlon' Hemopurifier for accelerated review; shares ahead 35% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) is up 35% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has granted Expedited Access Pathway (EAP) status for its Hemopurifier to treat life-threatening viruses.

The FDA established the EAP program in order to reduce the time to market for devices that have the potential to address unmet medical needs for life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases while maintaining its PMA approval standards.

The Hemopurifier is a biofiltration device that targets the broad-spectrum elimination of viruses, bacterial toxins and immunosuppressive proteins from the blood.

