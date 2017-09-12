Reuters: Toshiba still considering chip unit bidders

Reuters reports that Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) denies yesterday’s rumor that the company had selected Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) as the winning bidder for its chip unit. Toshiba says no decision has been made yet.

Toshiba has missed a few self-imposed deadlines to select a bidder and now has tomorrow as its new deadline.

A consortium containing Western Digital remains a top bidder but Toshiba and Apple have reportedly expressed concerns about the company possibly taking control of the chip unit rather than remaining an investor.

Other bidders include a consortium led by Bain Capital and Toshiba competitor SK Hynix and one led by Apple supplier Foxconn.

Western Digital shares are up 2.03% premarket.

