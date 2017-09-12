Aldeyra's lead product candidate successful in mid-stage dry eye study; shares ahead 38% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) is up 38% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 2a clinical trial assessing lead product candidate ADX-102 in patients with dry eye disease.

Results from pooled data over a 28-day treatment period showed a statistically significant improvement from baseline a range of measures related to dry eye symptoms. The company says the improvements were evident within one week of treatment.

The primary objective of the Phase 2a was the selection of a formulation, 0.1% ADX-102, and dose range for a Phase 2b study.

No safety signals were observed.

ADX-102 is an aldehyde-binding molecule or aldehyde trap. By decreasing aldehyde load, it may mitigate excessive inflammation caused by excess aldehydes. It was unsuccessful in a mid-stage conjunctivitis study reported in June.

Previously: Aldeyra's lead product candidate flunks mid-stage allergic conjunctivitis study; shares down 19% premarket (June 14)