Samsung Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders totaled 650K in 5 days

Reuters has the numbers to add color to Samsung’s (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) statement last week that Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders exceed all prior Note models.

Pre-orders totaled 650K over five days from about 40 countries. Sales topped those of the ill-fated Note 7 by 2.5 times.

The company proceeded with the Note 8 despite the battery malfunctions of its predecessor because 85% of Note users expressed brand loyalty even after the problems.

The Galaxy Note 8 was introduced on August 23 and hits stores Friday.

