New Age Beverages launches new E-Commerce Division

New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) announced the expansion of their first new channel of distribution with the launch of their E-Commerce Division.

This would enable customers worldwide to purchase and receive home delivery of their increasingly expanding portfolio of healthy beverages.

The Division is expected to have a material impact on New Age's financial performance over the next 12 months.

Julia Schroeder, head of New Age's E-commerce group commented, "We knew that some of our competitors had attained more than 30% of their revenue from E-Commerce, so this was an easy benchmark for us to establish as our target over the next twelve months. We know it is achievable, as we have the advantages of a full portfolio of on-trend, healthy beverages unlike other single product companies. Coupled with the benefit of our size and public company reach, and our expertise to develop a best-in-class scalable platform, we expect to rank and become a leading home delivery beverage destination of choice. We are excited about providing our brands to a broader global audience, educating consumers on why and how our products are superior, and significantly contributing to New Age's bottom line."

Press Release