Alexion confirms move to Boston, 20% cut in workforce; shares up 2% premarket

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) plans to realign and refocus its organization aimed at lowering operating costs and boosting productivity. The company says the initiative, which includes a 20% downsizing in headcount, should save $270M in annual operating expenses by 2019.

It intends to reinvest ~$100M per year in R&D.

Corporate headquarters will be moved to Boston by mid-2018 while its 450-employee Research Center of Excellence will be based in New Haven, CT.

Management expects to record pretax charges of $340M - 440M related to the plan, half of which will be cash outlays.

2017 revenue and non-GAAP EPS guidance remain as is. GAAP EPS guidance will be negatively impacted.