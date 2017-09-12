NAND flash market could grow 63% by 2020

The NAND flash market could top $65B by 2020, which would represent a 63% growth on this year’s expected $40B, according to ChinaFlashMarket research via Digitimes.

NAND will represent more than half of the overall storage market expected to reach $120B in the next three years compared to $95B in 2017.

SSDs will represent 43% of the NAND flash memory market this year with embedded storage products coming in second with 42%.

2017 NAND chip market leaders by share: Samsung, 37%; Toshiba, 21%; Western Digital’s SanDisk, 14% (NYSE:WDC); Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 13%; SK Hynix, 12%; Intel, 3%.

Toshiba is currently trying to offload its NAND unit with a consortium including Western Digital and another containing SK Hynix standing as the top bidders.

Micron shares are up 1% premarket.

Western Digital shares are up 2.64% on continued Toshiba talks.

