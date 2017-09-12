Comcast +1.2% as Moffett sees value in pullback

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is up 1.2% premarket after a boost to Buy from analyst Craig Moffett, who thinks the stock has gotten much cheaper since Thursday's warning about declining video subscribership.

Shares fell 6.2% Thursday and are down 8.1% overall in those past three trading days, making the stock significantly cheaper than it was and now likely to draw value investors -- who might see the negative subscriber sentiment as a buy signal.

He doesn't believe hurricane damage to subscribers/financials will have any lasting impact, while conceding not much of a basis on which to make damage estimates yet.