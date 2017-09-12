Lake Street says bearish SA article a "rehash" of old news, recommends aggressive buying; investors appear to disagree, shares down 15% premarket

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) is poised to continue yesterday's slide, down 15% premarket on robust volume, despite management's conference call yesterday aimed at stemming the selloff after SA Contributor Richard Pearson published a bearish report on the company.

Bullish sell-sider Lake Street believes investors overreacted since Mr. Pearson's article is mostly "rehashing old benign regulatory items that have little or no materiality." It says it would be an "aggressive buyer" of the stock as investors realize their mistake. Lake maintains its $37 (58% upside) price target.

Update: In a statement, the company says the Indiana Multi-State examination remains open and the alleged $100M potential fine is not based on any facts.

The Florida licensure issue in ongoing. A final hearing was scheduled for October 17-20 but was postponed. The company is in talks with the Office of Insurance Regulation on a potential resolution.

There are no "undisclosed legal actions" against company insiders. There were two cases involving CFO Michael Hershberger when he was a real estate developer in Wisconsin, one which was quickly settled and the other where he was mistakenly named as a party (subsequently dismissed).