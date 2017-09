Slides seven and eight from the presentation show why banks are enjoying this rate hike cycle. Average loan yields in Q3 (through 8/31) are 4.04%, up 30 basis points from Q3 and 71 basis points from a year ago. Average deposit rates in Q3 are 0.16%, up just one basis point from Q3, and two basis points from a year ago.

It adds up to a roughly 10% boost in net interest income - an additional $190M - this year over last.