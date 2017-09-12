CenturyLink updates Level 3 closing time frame

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) has announced a new time frame for closing on its $34B acquisition of Level 3 Communications (NASDAQ:LVLT).

With a proposed approval from California's administrative law judge (and a likely approval to come Oct. 12), the company says it expects to close in mid- to late October.

"We view the slight delay in our projected closing date as manageable, and it does not affect our integration planning process. Both teams are ready to begin the integration process as soon as closing occurs," says CenturyLink chief Glen Post III.