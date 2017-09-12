Saratoga Investment completes recap of portfolio company

Based in Marquette, Easy Ice is a provider of ice machine service contracts to more than 8K customers in 46 states.

Saratoga (NYSE:SAR) earlier this year boosted its investment in Easy Ice to $26.7M as part of a change of control deal.

In the quarter ended Aug. 31, Saratoga completed a recapitalization, resulting in the repayment of $10.2M and the conversion of the rest into a second lien position. Alongside, Easy Ice opened a new credit facility with Madison Capital, lowering its total cost of capital, and providing firepower for additional growth. Also taking place was the acquisition of a competitor in the Chicago market.

