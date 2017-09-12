After reported offer, analysts see attractive target in Gigamon

With Gigamon (GIMO -0.8% ) moving yesterday on a reported buyout offer from Evergreen -- the private-equity arm of activist investors Elliott Management -- analysts are weighing in on what price a takeout might bring.

Reuters added that Evergreen secured financing from two banks and made a formal bid.

Shares closed up 2.4% yesterday to $43.35. But the company could bring $55 or $60 per share if there's a bidding war, says Needham.

There's a few ways it could go to get the stock over $50/share, writes analyst Alex Henderson (who has a $50 price target): Private equity could take it out at $50-plus; it could deliver a couple of strong quarters where the stock could rally to that level; and strategic buyers could jump in to bring it to $55-$60, including bidders such as F5 Networks, Oracle, HP, Juniper, Symantec, Fortinet and others.

Stifel says a P-E buyout for $50-plus seems more likely. Meanwhile, JMP says $47/share is an "easily justifiable" price that still leaves upside room. Evergreen's bid is likely to either force a formal sales process or get Evergreen an attractive asset at a currently depressed price, analyst Erik Suppiger says. (h/t Bloomberg)