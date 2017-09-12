FDA accepts Teva's marketing application for expanded use of Trisenox under Priority Review

The FDA accepts under Priority Review Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' (TEVA +5.5% ) supplemental New Drug Application seeking approval to use TRISENOX (arsenic trioxide), in combination with retinoic acid, for induction of remission and consolidation in patients with newly diagnosed low-to-intermediate risk acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL) characterized by a particular genetic profile [t(15;17) translocation].

TRISENOX is currently approved for induction of remission and consolidation in patients with acute APL who are refractory to or relapsed from retinoid and anthracycline chemo and whose APL has the same genetic profile cited above.