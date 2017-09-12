Recode: SoftBank and Uber in renewed investment talks

Recode reports that Uber (Private:UBER) and SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY, OTCPK:SFTBF) have “entered a new stage” regarding a potential massive investment.

SoftBank’s previous attempts at acquiring shares from a current investor were tabled as Uber worked to find a new CEO.

New CEO Dara Khosrowshahi appears open to the idea as he holds a board seat at Fanatics, which received $1B from SoftBank.

The investor willing to sell to SoftBank is likely not Benchmark, which has launched a legal case against Uber’s former CEO accusing him of fraud and trying to get him off the board.

Recode says that SoftBank had previously approached Benchmark with $45B offer.

