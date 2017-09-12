Goldman leads TBTFs higher after conference presentation

The bank lays out its case for how it can achieve an additional $5B in revenue over the next three years.

Of that $5B, $2B is seen coming from actual lending. Goldman's (GS +1.9% ) retail lending platform (named Marcus) recently crossed $1B in loan originations, and expects to hit $2B by the end of the year. Deposits have topped $15B.

Goldman also sees an opportunity to boost the beleaguered FICC business by $1B over three years. Among the necessary steps: Deepening penetration with asset managers and banks (FICC sales fell 15% Y/Y in H1 with asset mangers, and 17% with banks/brokers).

Goldman ranks in top three in FICC with just 30% of asset managers and 29% of banks. This compares to 56% of hedge funds and 36% of insurance companies. "There are market share gaps to close," says Goldman.

