Quotient advancing MosiaQ diagnostic platform; shares ahead 32%

Thinly traded micro cap Quotient Limited (QTNT +32.1% ) is up in early trading on increased volume in response to positive data from in-house studies of MosaiQ to assess its performance prior to starting verification and validation work.

The data showed MosiaQ IH Microarray (blood grouping) and MosiaQ SDS Microarray (disease screening) achieved the targeted performance compared to reference technologies. Specifically, MosiaQ IH achieved 99.1% concordance with the predicate technology while MosiaQ SDS achieved 100% sensitivity and 98% specificity for CMV and 100% sensitivity and 100% specificity for syphilis.

Key milestones:

European trials should wind up this year with regulatory filings to promptly follow.

U.S. studies and regulatory applications will follow the completion of the European studies.

MosiaQ is a next-generation platform designed for rapid comprehensive blood antigen typing, antibody detection and disease screening in a high throughput automated format.