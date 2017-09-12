Dalio lays down gauntlet for Trump

"It would be terrible" for markets if Gary Cohn left the administration, says Ray Dalio, speaking at the Delivering Alpha conference. In this, one recalls the "experts" who predicted a market calamity if Trump won the election.

Trump's top economic advisor and point man on tax reform, Cohn until recently appeared to be the front-runner to be the next Fed chair.

The two had a falling out over Charlottesville though, and Cohn is rumored to have been pulled from Fed consideration. Over the weekend, Trump advisor (though no longer officially so) Steve Bannon said Cohn had an obligation to resign after being critical of Trump.

In the meanwhile, Dalio is dealing with his own "fake news" issues. A weekend WSJ story reported on the Dalio's desire to invest billions in China, and his supposed efforts within Bridgewater to suppress any negative opinions about Beijing's current crop of mandarins. In response, Dalio tells clients: "If you don't read the newspaper, you're uninformed. If you read the newspaper, you're misinformed."