McDonald's sales seen tracking below consensus

The hit to McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) today is based off of M Science CEO Michael Marrale's update that "we are below" consensus estimates on U.S. comparable sales.

M Science catches a lot of attention in the restaurant sector due to its heavy focus on data tracking in its research reports.

Source: Bloomberg

Shares of McDonald's are 2.80% lower after being down as much as 3.4%. The stock is the worst performer on the day of the 48 publicly-traded restaurant stocks with a market cap higher than $50M.

