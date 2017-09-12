15% corporate rate not happening - Mnuchin

"I don't know if we will be able to achieve that," says Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin when asked if a 15% corporate tax rate is a possibility. According to the Washington Post, negotiations appear to be centered on 23% - roughly halfway between the current 35% and the hoped-for 15%.

Any cut, of course, appears at if it will be tied to the elimination of at least some corporate and personal tax deductions (though the mortgage interest deduction appears to have become another third rail of American politics).