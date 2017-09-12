Abrams returns to helm on ninth episode of 'Star Wars'

Amid creative turmoil on the new round of Star Wars films, J.J. Abrams is returning to the director's chair to take over on the ninth episode, the final film of a planned new trilogy.

He'll write and direct the picture and is replacing Colin Trevorrow, who exited the project due to creative differences and reported issues over the film's script.

Abrams was the guiding force in Disney's (DIS +0.3% ) plans to create a new sequel trilogy in the franchise (as well as spin-off stories), and directed the first of the new films, Star Wars: The Force Awakens -- which became a box-office and merchandising smash.

Meantime, Lucasfilm has parted ways with four of the six directors it's chosen to make new Star Wars films (only two have been released as yet, The Force Awakens and spin-off story Rogue One).

“With The Force Awakens, J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy,” says Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.