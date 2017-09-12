BioPharmX's BPX-01 shows encouraging action in early-stage rosacea study; shares ahead 5%

Nano cap BioPharmX (BPMX +5.4% ) is up on modest volume on the heels of its announcement of positive results from a feasibility study of BPX-01, a topical minocycline gel for the treatment of rosacea. Preliminary data showed that BPX-01 was well-tolerated and suggested a positive effect on rosacea lesions. In 15 subjects who completed 12 weeks of treatment, all had IGA scores of clear or almost clear, with a 93% reduction in total inflammatory lesions from baseline.

The company intends to conduct additional research to evaluate the efficacy of BPX-01 in rosacea.