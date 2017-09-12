MGM Resorts buys back shares from Tracinda

MGM Resorts (MGM -1.7% ) announces that it will buy back 10M shares from Tracinda Corporation at $32.75 per share.

The transaction price is a 1% discount to MGM's closing price yesterday.

Tracinda will still own approximately 47.1M shares after the transaction or ~8.3% of outstanding shares.

"This transaction remains consistent with our stated long-term strategy of utilizing our cash to maximize value for our shareholders while maintaining a strong financial position," says MGM CEO James Murren.

The company intends to purchase the shares using borrowings under its senior credit facility, which it expects to repay with the proceeds from the sale of real estate assets associated with the MGM National Harbor casino resort.

