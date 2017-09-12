JPMorgan says Broadcom, Micron could benefit from Apple launch

JPMorgan predicts that chip stocks will benefit from today’s Apple product launch, per CNBC.

Analyst Harlan Sur says Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) will benefit from the potential inclusion of its touch control technology in the new iPhones and that the company has indicated a 40% increase in blended content in the new models.

Sur says Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) could benefit from increased DRAM demand from Apple through this year and into 2018. The larger iPhone 7 Plus contained 3GB of DRAM and the standard iPhone 7 had 2G of DRAM.

Micron shares are up 1.63% .

Broadcom shares are down 0.48% .

