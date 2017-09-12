Hilltop Holdings up 4% on relief over Harvey

Full filing

The company operates 20 offices in hurricane affected markets. Of those, one is not fully operational thanks to flooding. All employees have been moved to other branches and are functioning in normal capacity.

About 11% of total bank loans are in hurricane affected areas, and initial calls indicate limited damages.

As for mortgages, the bank had $40M in funded loans not yet sold into secondary markets.

Insurance coverage: Gross losses are expected to be well below the $105M coverage limit.