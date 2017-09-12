Apple iPhone Event 2017: Live updates

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will kick off its launch event at 10 am Pacific ((1 pm Eastern)). The event will stream live from the official website but only when using an iPhone, iPad, or the Safari browser.

We're expecting three iPhone models including a premium model with an OLED panel and a roughly $1K price tag.

Other product announcements could include an Apple Watch with cellular connectivity and a 4K-enabled Apple TV.

Check back for live updates once the event begins.

Update: Apple Watch product announcement starting with some stats from CEO Tim Cook.

Per Tim Cook: Last quarter, Apple Watch grew 50% on the year. Apple Watch is now the number one watch in the world. Customer satisfaction rate is 97%.