Credit Suisse weighs in on Tractor Supply

Credit Suisse updates on Tractor Supply (TSCO +0.6% ).

On margins: "TSCO guided to GM +10 bps in 2H. We believe visibility for Q3 had been good, given the time of the season and markdown cadence. Inflation could help near-term as well, as pricing moves faster initially than costs."

On comparable sales: "We continue to model comps of 3.6% vs. consensus of 2.9% which embeds a deceleration in the two and three year trend vs. Q2, though a slight improvement when comparing to the full 1H have trend."

On Hurricane Harvey/Irma impact: "TSCO gets some benefit from initial prep, though partially offset by store closings. It may also get some longer-term benefit, to the extent that fences, equipment and other outdoor related repairs are needed."

CS rates Tractor Supply at Neutral and assigns it a price target of $54.