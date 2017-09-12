Samsung plans to release foldable Galaxy Note next year

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF) plans to release a foldable OLED version of its Galaxy Note next year, according to comments from D.J. Koh, president of mobile businesses.

Samsung has shown off flexible OLED prototypes for four years but foldable OLED tech has proven trickier.

The push comes as Apple prepares to announce its first iPhone with an OLED panel, which was supplied by Samsung.

D.J. Koh also says that Samsung will work with Harman on a smart speaker featuring its Bixby voice assistant. Apple’s HomePod smart speaker will launch in December.

