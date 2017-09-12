Success rate of Neovasc's Tiara valve over 90%; shares up 6%

Thinly traded nano cap Neovasc (NVCN +6% ) is up on average volume on the heels of its update on the clinical performance of its Tiara transcatheter heart valve.

The technical success rate of the device is 91.2% (n=31/34), with no or just a trace of paravalvular leakage. All-cause 30-day mortality is 12.1% (n=4/33). The longest surviving patient has lived with Tiara for 3.5 years.

Implantations are being performed under three parallel programs.

Tiara is a self-expanding mitral bioprosthesis designed to treat mitral valve regurgitation by replacing the diseased valve.