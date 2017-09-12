Tesla roundup: NTSB briefs on Autopilot, Chanos still bearish

Operational limitations of Tesla's (TSLA +0.8% ) Autopilot played a "major role" in the fatal 2016 crash of a Model S, according to the NTSB.

Those limitations at the time of accident included the system's ability to monitor driver actions and to limit use of Autopilot to the type of roadways for which it was designed.

Full NTSB document on the case (.pdf)

Separately in Tesla world today, Kynikos founder James Chanos reiterated his firm's bearish view on EV automaker at the Delivering Alpha conference.