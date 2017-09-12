Matinas Bio to seek commercialization partner for dyslipidemia med MAT9001; shares up 1%

Matinas BioPharma (MTNB +0.7% ) has retained life sciences advisor JSB Partners to identify a development and commercialization partner for MAT9001, a prescription-only formulation of omega-3 fatty acids for the potential treatment of people with extremely high levels of triglycerides in their blood (>500 mg/dL).

The company says MAT9001 is more effective than Amarin's (AMRN +2.5% ) Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) based on comparative studies, adding that it wants to formalize its efforts ahead of the data readout from Amarin's REDUCE-IT study, expected in 2018.

Previously: Amarin's REDUCE-IT study to continue as planned; shares ahead 4% premarket (Aug. 14)