JD.com hires Microsoft veteran to give lift to cloud unit

JD.com (JD +2.3% ) has hired away a Microsoft (MSFT -0.3% ) China veteran in order to give a charge to its cloud computing efforts.

The e-commerce firm named Samuel Shen president of its cloud unit. Shen was previously the general manager of Microsoft's cloud and enterprise business in China.

JD is working to make a dent in Alibaba's leading share (about 40%) of China's cloud services market; Microsoft has about 5%, well ahead of JD's share.

It's a blow to Microsoft to lose a 24-year veteran. Shen had led Microsoft's China Azure unit since 2015, and had also been COO at the company's Asia-Pacific Research and Development Group.