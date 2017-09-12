ADP: Ackman's misrepresenting stake in company

Automatic Data Processing (ADP +0.6% ) is still pushing back against Bill Ackman in a slow-developing proxy fight, saying that the revelation of Ackman's actual common share holdings shows he overstated his ownership.

An 8.3% stake held by Ackman's Pershing Square is still mostly held in unexercised call options, with common-share holdings at just 2%.

“In referring to Pershing Square as the company’s largest owner with an 8.3% stake, Bill Ackman is misrepresenting the degree of his investment in ADP,” the company says.

It says that exercising the remaining options would cost Pershing Square about $2B, and that the firm will only be able to vote its 2% stake at the annual general meeting on Nov. 7.