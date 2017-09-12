Auto sector lively as Frankfurt Motor Show begins

European automakers are seeing some share price gains as the Frankfurt International Motor Show begins with a press event.

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) and Renault (OTC:RNSDF, OTCPK:RNLSY) are up about 2% in European trading, while Peugeot (OTCPK:PEUGF) is 4% higher . In the U.S., Ford (F +1.8% ) and General Motors (GM +1.7% ) are both having solid days. One of the themes coming out of Frankfurt is that automakers want to focus on margins over sales volume growth.

Some suppliers are also showing strength, led by Stoneridge (SRI +3.3% ), Voxx International (VOXX +3.1% ), Lydall (LDL +1.9% ), Visteon (VC +1.7% ) and Allison Transmission (ALSN +2.1% ).

Business Insider posted pictures of many of the EV introductions and concepts being shown off at Frankfurt.