Intercept CEO remains bullish on Ocaliva despite patient deaths

In a presentation and Q&A session at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference, Intercept Pharmaceuticals' (ICPT -12.9% ) CEO Mark Pruzanski said he does not expect the FDA to require a boxed warning on the labeling for Ocaliva (obeticholic acid), adding that "we're confident in proceeding" with the cirrhotic trial this year.

Shares are under pressure after the company mailed a "Dear Doctor" letter about the risk of severe injury or death from Ocaliva if dosed more frequently that labeled. A total of 10 deaths were recorded over the 12-month period ending in June, but the company says no causal link has been established with a higher-than-recommended dose.

Mr. Pruzanski does not view any negative read-through to the ongoing Phase 3 study in NASH, called REGENERATE.

Morgan Stanley rates the stock Underweight.

Source: Bloomberg

