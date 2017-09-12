Fox's Sky buyout headed for expanded probe in UK

Going further than originally signaled, UK Culture Secretary Karen Bradley said she would ask the country's Competition and Markets Authority to launch an expanded probe into plans by Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX +0.1% , FOXA +0.1% ) to by out the rest of Sky (SKYAY -0.9% ).

Bradley's essentially decided to overrule Ofcom on the matter. The request to look into broadcasting standards (as well as the Murdoch family's influence over UK media) means the review's expected to take months, pushing any potential deal well into the spring.

The news also means heavy airplay likely given to rough events in the past year at scandal-hit Fox, as well as rehashing of scandals at News Corp. (NWS, NWSA +0.5% )

James Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch have said that any delay in the deal would signal other companies that the UK isn't "open for business" as it pursues an exit from the European Union.