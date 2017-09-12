EA says it looks to deep gaming, not marketing, for success

Electronic Arts (EA -1.3% ) isn't looking to heavy marketing in its long-term games strategy, an exec says at a Deutsche Bank investor conference.

Instead, the company will focus on leveraging its key brands (particularly including Star Wars and its Madden NFL series.)

"There are other publishers out there and you will see their ads on TV, but they're probably spending essentially all of their profits on marketing," say Investor Relations VP Chris Evenden, who notes the company only spends about 15% of mobile-gaming revenue on marketing.

"And the problem with that is you're building a really faulty business. ... As soon as you turn the marketing off, there's nothing."

Star Wars: Battlefront 2, the follow-up to the company's earlier hit, goes to pre-order beta Oct. 4 and is open to public beta Oct. 6-9. Meanwhile, the company has launched an esports initiative, the Madden NFL Club Championship, around its football franchise.