Ericsson gives Heuveldop helm of North American market

Ericsson (ERIC +1.7% ) has made a change in its executive team, making Niklas Heuveldop its permanent Head of Market Area North America.

Heuveldop has been acting in that role since May, and already holds the title of chief strategy officer and head of Technology & Emerging Business.

He'll become acting chief in the former roles as he permanently takes on the North American organization -- some 11,500 employees serving customers in the U.S. and Canada.

He'll also maintain his role as senior VP. The changes are effective today.